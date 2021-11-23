OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
3-6-6
(three, six, six)
4-2-9-9
(four, two, nine, nine)
1-7-1-6-6
(one, seven, one, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
In Other News
1
Dorm evacuated after Miami student’s carbon monoxide detector sounds
2
When to shop this week’s Black Friday sales for the best deals
3
Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught many grade levels
4
Downtown Middletown security contract not renewed; council didn’t have...
5
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...