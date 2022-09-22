dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-4

(two, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-1-0

(nine, zero, one, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

7-8-3-2-8

(seven, eight, three, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000

