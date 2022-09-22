OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
9-0-1-0
(nine, zero, one, zero)
7-8-3-2-8
(seven, eight, three, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
In Other News
1
Springfield gas station shooting suspects plead not guilty
2
2 men indicted for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games
3
2 months after Clark County deputy killed: ‘Matt brought us together...
4
Northwestern superintendent addresses school threat, says it was a...
5
Clark County Jail kitchen shuts down due to cockroaches