By The Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-0-0

(one, one, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-8-3-6

(six, seven, eight, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000

