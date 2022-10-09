OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
1-1-0-0
(one, one, zero, zero)
6-7-8-3-6
(six, seven, eight, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000
