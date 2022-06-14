OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Dayton police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured motorcyclist
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 247,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-2

(one, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-6-5

(nine, four, six, five)

Pick 5 Midday

2-9-9-8-4

(two, nine, nine, eight, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 258,000,000

