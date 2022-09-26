OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
7-4-1-6
(seven, four, one, six)
1-1-5-0-5
(one, one, five, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000
