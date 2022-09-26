BreakingNews
Area woman charged in U.S. Capitol riot set for trial this week
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

7-4-1-6

(seven, four, one, six)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-5-0-5

(one, one, five, zero, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000

In Other News
1
Springfield firefighter injures neck, in stable condition following...
2
Shipping packages could be very expensive this holiday season
3
Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 11 in court live
4
Sponsors say Ohio’s ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ focus is on mental health
5
Duke Energy applies for natural gas distribution rate increase
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top