OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $81 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-6

(three, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-0-7

(four, zero, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

7-0-5-8-3

(seven, zero, five, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

