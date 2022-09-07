OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
9-7-1-2
(nine, seven, one, two)
9-3-7-5-4
(nine, three, seven, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
