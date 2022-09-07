BreakingNews
Dayton schools change GPA rules for sports eligibility again
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-1-2

(nine, seven, one, two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-3-7-5-4

(nine, three, seven, five, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

