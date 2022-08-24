OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
5-5-2
(five, five, two)
6-6-1-1
(six, six, one, one)
6-6-0-2-0
(six, six, zero, two, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000
