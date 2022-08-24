OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-6-1-1

(six, six, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

6-6-0-2-0

(six, six, zero, two, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000

