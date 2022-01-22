OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
5-6-0
(five, six, zero)
2-7-1-3
(two, seven, one, three)
7-8-2-9-0
(seven, eight, two, nine, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
