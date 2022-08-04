BreakingNews
New Roosters restaurant to open Monday in Beavercreek
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-4-0

(three, eight, four, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

0-7-1-7-9

(zero, seven, one, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

