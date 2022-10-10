OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
9-5-7
(nine, five, seven)
4-3-4-5
(four, three, four, five)
4-4-7-6-9
(four, four, seven, six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000
