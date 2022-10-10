OH Lottery

BreakingNews
NEW DETAIL: Kettering seeks more COVID emergency rental help for Centerville, other suburbs
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-7

(nine, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-4-5

(four, three, four, five)

Pick 5 Midday

4-4-7-6-9

(four, four, seven, six, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000

