OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-2-2-5

(eight, two, two, five)

Pick 5 Midday

3-9-9-3-7

(three, nine, nine, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

