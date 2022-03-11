OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
6-5-1
(six, five, one)
8-2-2-5
(eight, two, two, five)
3-9-9-3-7
(three, nine, nine, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
In Other News
1
Law enforcement seizes drugs, cash, firearms in Springfield search; One...
2
State audit: Former Springfield, Xenia schools employee misspent money
3
Butler County’s ‘The Voice’ stars sing at the Statehouse
4
Clark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday
5
New Miami speed camera plaintiff didn’t want village financially...