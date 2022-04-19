dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-0-2

(nine, seven, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

4-0-2-8-7

(four, zero, two, eight, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $370 million

