OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $64 million
5-0-7
(five, zero, seven)
4-5-2-1
(four, five, two, one)
3-3-1-4-6
(three, three, one, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
