Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $64 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-7

(five, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-2-1

(four, five, two, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-3-1-4-6

(three, three, one, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

In Other News
1
Famed humorist P.J. O’Rourke’s beginnings included poverty, success at...
2
Newport Aquarium offers 100 percent free tuition to employees
3
Suspected dynamite in Springfield turns out to be old road flares
4
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses New Miami speed cameras case
5
February fireworks? Springfield explains what residents heard Tuesday...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top