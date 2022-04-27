OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-2-5

(four, one, two, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-2-1-7-0

(zero, two, one, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $454 million

