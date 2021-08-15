OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
2-3-6
(two, three, six)
9-6-0-2
(nine, six, zero, two)
0-4-3-1-4
(zero, four, three, one, four)
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
