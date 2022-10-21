OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-4-3

(one, nine, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

0-7-8-8-3

(zero, seven, eight, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000

