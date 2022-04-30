dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-7-8

(three, one, seven, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

5-6-8-3-4

(five, six, eight, three, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

