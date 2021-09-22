dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-0-5

(four, two, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-1-6-6

(one, one, one, six, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $490 million

