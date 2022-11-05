OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
0-3-6
(zero, three, six)
0-3-8-8
(zero, three, eight, eight)
5-7-4-2-7
(five, seven, four, two, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
