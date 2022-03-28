OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
2-4-8
(two, four, eight)
2-5-4-1
(two, five, four, one)
3-0-5-2-8
(three, zero, five, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $195 million
