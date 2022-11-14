OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
4-8-1
(four, eight, one)
0-0-7-5
(zero, zero, seven, five)
7-6-2-2-2
(seven, six, two, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: 59,000,000
In Other News
1
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
2
Pike County murder trial: Jurors have heard from 54 witnesses so far
3
TSA says agents didn’t follow protocol, allowing man to bring box...
4
Prices up on live, artificial Christmas trees this year
5
Middletown mother, 86, accepted cafeteria job 50 years ago and hasn’t...