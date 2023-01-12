OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
3-1-9
(three, one, nine)
8-3-7-7
(eight, three, seven, seven)
5-5-9-0-2
(five, five, nine, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
