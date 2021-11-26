OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-6-2

(eight, six, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-4-8-3-8

(five, four, eight, three, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

