Man indicted on murder in death of man found in shallow grave in Darke County
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-2-0

(three, six, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

4-1-3-5-1

(four, one, three, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000

