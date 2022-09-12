OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
3-6-2-0
(three, six, two, zero)
4-1-3-5-1
(four, one, three, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
In Other News
1
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 1 opening statements live
2
Kings Island named ‘Park of the Year’ and given multiple ‘best’ awards
3
Springfield police chief announces retirement
4
Hamilton considers another incentive for Rossville Flats project
5
Fallen Clark County hero to be honored at hockey event