BreakingNews
Dayton woman killed in I-75 rollover crash in West Carrollton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-8-5-8

(eight, eight, five, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

8-5-0-3-8

(eight, five, zero, three, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

In Other News
1
Goshen to be without power for days; 100 power poles need replaced
2
Fiscal officer pays Madison Twp. more than $25K for late tax filings...
3
Middletown’s Harbor Freight opens in former Big Lots space
4
Middletown takes next step to hire fire chief as city manager
5
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Financial improves rank on Fortune 500 list
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top