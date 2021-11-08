OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
4-8-7-0
(four, eight, seven, zero)
5-9-9-5-8
(five, nine, nine, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
