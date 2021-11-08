dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-7-0

(four, eight, seven, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-9-5-8

(five, nine, nine, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

In Other News
1
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
2
Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show
3
First Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled...
4
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
5
New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top