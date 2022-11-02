OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
6-1-2
(six, one, two)
6-8-4-4
(six, eight, four, four)
7-9-8-7-0
(seven, nine, eight, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000
In Other News
1
Springfield marks start of national tour for ‘The Illusionists - Magic...
2
2 from Middletown in crash that damaged I-75 barrier in Monroe
3
Duke Energy offers $500 credits to lower-income natural gas customers
4
State files lawsuit against Dollar General for alleged price...
5
Tecumseh school secretary mourned: ‘She will be truly missed’