OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
0-2-3
(zero, two, three)
6-0-4-4
(six, zero, four, four)
2-4-5-2-3
(two, four, five, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
In Other News
1
Completion of I-70 construction project in Clark County delayed
2
Special prosecutor assigned to Butler County auditor investigation...
3
Officials: Voting by mail in Butler County could increase as soon as...
4
5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion ‘Hollywoodland’...
5
Miami University ‘genius grant’ winner gets nod from Biden to join...