dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-0-8

(zero, nine, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-3-4-7-7

(two, three, four, seven, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000

In Other News
1
Middletown’s Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
2
Region’s role in the evolution of flight on display in Springfield next...
3
Middletown police cruiser crash under investigation, 1 injured
4
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
5
Cedarville professor shines light on thriving students of color in...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top