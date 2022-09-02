OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
9-6-4-5
(nine, six, four, five)
5-5-5-3-6
(five, five, five, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
In Other News
1
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
2
Hamilton graduate part of NASA’s Artemis I project: What he does
3
Need a job? Clark County to pay up to $3K in sign-on bonuses for new...
4
Former Champion employees see the former paper mill’s new purpose
5
Labor Day sales expected to be better than ever this year