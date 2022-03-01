OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
0-6-6-4
(zero, six, six, four)
0-1-3-2-4
(zero, one, three, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
