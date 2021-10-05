OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
1-6-8
(one, six, eight)
8-9-1-7
(eight, nine, one, seven)
5-1-5-0-8
(five, one, five, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
In Other News
1
Man who sued for use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in Butler County...
2
Springfield man charged with murder in Sunset Avenue shooting death
3
Retired South Vienna police chief, former Clark County Sheriff’s...
4
Springfield post commander loved to spend time with family, friends
5
History, beer, & bratwurst: Oktoberfest returns to Champaign County