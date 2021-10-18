OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
0-5-5
(zero, five, five)
3-7-4-5
(three, seven, four, five)
6-9-4-3-4
(six, nine, four, three, four)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
