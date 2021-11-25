OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
5-5-6-2
(five, five, six, two)
0-0-7-0-8
(zero, zero, seven, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
