OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-8-7

(five, three, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-5-6-1

(three, five, five, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

