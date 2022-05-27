OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
0-8-5-4
(zero, eight, five, four)
3-8-5-2-2
(three, eight, five, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: 150,000,000
