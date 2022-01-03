OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
2-9-2-0
(two, nine, two, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $522 million
