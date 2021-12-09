OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
X

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-3-4

(zero, nine, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-5-6-0-8

(eight, five, six, zero, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $307 million

