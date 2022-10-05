OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Local elections officials: Absentee ballot requests ‘exceptionally high’
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-7-1

(three, seven, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-0-1

(zero, zero, zero, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-7-3-7

(three, five, seven, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 353,000,000

