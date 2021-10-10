dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-0

(six, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-3-8

(one, one, three, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-7-3-7

(zero, one, seven, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $38 million

