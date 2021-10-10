OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
1-1-3-8
(one, one, three, eight)
0-1-7-3-7
(zero, one, seven, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $38 million
