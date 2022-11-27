OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
1-9-3
(one, nine, three)
2-8-6-2
(two, eight, six, two)
5-6-8-5-8
(five, six, eight, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000
