OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
8-9-4-3
(eight, nine, four, three)
2-1-5-1-0
(two, one, five, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $454 million
