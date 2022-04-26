OH Lottery

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-4-3

(eight, nine, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

2-1-5-1-0

(two, one, five, one, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $454 million

