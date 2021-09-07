dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-9-7

(one, six, nine, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

4-0-9-5-1

(four, zero, nine, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $388 million

