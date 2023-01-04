OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-6-0

(one, eight, six, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-7-1-6

(nine, nine, seven, one, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000

