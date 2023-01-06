OH Lottery

BreakingNews
New Asian buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-5

(eight, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-4-3

(five, four, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

5-2-1-4-5

(five, two, one, four, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

