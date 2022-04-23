OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
0-9-4
(zero, nine, four)
1-2-7-4
(one, two, seven, four)
7-9-9-5-7
(seven, nine, nine, five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $400 million
In Other News
1
Kettering Health officially opens $20M Springfield facility
2
New opioids banned in Ohio after DeWine’s executive order
3
Oxford woman earns 1st place in weightlifting competition
4
New sports-betting rules published, bar owners balk at restrictions
5
Kettering Health $20M Springfield emergency facility opens today