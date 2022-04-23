BreakingNews
Return trip for Dayton’s Larry Connor, Axiom-1 team from space station again delayed
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-7-4

(one, two, seven, four)

Pick 5 Midday

7-9-9-5-7

(seven, nine, nine, five, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

In Other News
1
Kettering Health officially opens $20M Springfield facility
2
New opioids banned in Ohio after DeWine’s executive order
3
Oxford woman earns 1st place in weightlifting competition
4
New sports-betting rules published, bar owners balk at restrictions
5
Kettering Health $20M Springfield emergency facility opens today
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top