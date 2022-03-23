OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
2-5-3-3
(two, five, three, three)
9-3-5-5-4
(nine, three, five, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $167 million
In Other News
1
Fifth person in fiery Clark County crash dies; another victim ID’d
2
How the Great Flood of 1913 changed life in Butler County more than a...
3
Police, schools say viral TikTok trend ‘Orbeez Challenge’ could have...
4
Urbana burial plot error: ‘I don’t want my son moved’
5
Federal COVID-19 program that pays for testing, treatment and vaccines...