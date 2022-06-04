dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-8-0

(five, nine, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

7-2-6-5-0

(seven, two, six, five, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000

