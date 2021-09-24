OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
0-6-2
(zero, six, two)
6-8-4-9
(six, eight, four, nine)
8-4-8-5-2
(eight, four, eight, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
